Observer Report

The first meeting of special cabinet committee on promotion of low cost housing schemes in collaboration with Albayrak Group of Companies, Republic of Turkey was held today in ACS Conference Room, Civil Secretariat Lahore. The meeting discussed the mode of public private partnership, financial feasibility, transaction structure model and determination of executing agency for this purpose.

It was decided in the meeting to constitute a subcommittee headed by Secretary Housing Punjab Khurram Agha which will thrash out in detail the title transfer ownership.