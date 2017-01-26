Low cost housing schemes in city to be initiated soon

City Reporter

Agha Maqsood Abbas, Additional Director General of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has said the low cost housing schemes would be initiated in the metropolis soon.

Talking to media person at the Karachi Press Club on Thursday he said a large portion of the residents of Karachi consists of low—paid white-collar people and provision of housing to them at reasonable cost is quite an issue.

Agha Maqsood said that talks in this regard are being held with the officials of the Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) and SBCA has extended various incentives to the ABAD members for the low cost housing schemes.

The ABAD members are also coming up with planning in this regard, he added. The SBCA ADG said that construction issues, approval of building plans and commercial projects, there would be one-window systems which would also be on-line to facilitate people in Karachi and other parts of the province.

He was of the view that the purpose of the SBCA is to check illegal and unplanned constructions in the urban areas of the province. Agha Maqsood pointed out that growing population of Karachi has resulted in various problems including that pertaining to constructions.

Building of additional floors without necessary approval was also a problem and efforts are being made to overcome this and that illegal constructions would not be tolerated.

The SBCA ADG said that service code for the employees of the organization have been formulated and a summary has also been moved to the Chief Minister for constitution of the SBCA’s Governing Body.