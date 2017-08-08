Low attendance in capital’s schools after summer vacation

Staff Reporter

Federal educational institutions have re-opened across Islamabad after summer vacations whereas the schools and colleges have witnessed attendance lower than usual on Monday.

A report aired by a private news channel said, attendance in most the educational institutions remained thin on the first day after two-and-a-half months summer vacation. Education Department officials said that attendance in the schools across the city was five per cent. It was even less in high schools.

A teacher Fouzia Ali at Islamabad Model College for Girls F- 10/2 said only ten to fifteen students were present in classrooms.

“Normally most students remain absent during initial days after vacation,” she mentioned.