‘Love in the Times of Cholera’ now available in Urdu

Zubair Qureshi

All those Urdu fiction aficionados who have so far heard of 1982 Nobel laureate Gabriel Garcia Marquez can now read his one of the masterpieces ‘Love in the Time of Cholera’ which has been commendably translated into Urdu by none other than Pakistan Academy of Letters.

The book has been translated as “Waba kay Dino mai Mohabbat” by Arshad Wahid who is well-known for his translation of literary works. The 406-page book is available only for Rs500 (paperback edition) at the Academy’s book centre. The Latin American writer’s novel “Love in the Time of Cholera” needs no introduction since it has a worldwide recognition and Garcia Marquez is considered one of the greatest fiction writers of the 20th century. His Masterpiece “100 Years of Solitude” which was published in 1967 not only won him instant fame across the globe but also the Nobel and many other awards.

Love in the Time of Cholera published in 1985 is considered his second best work of fiction. Earlier all of Garcia Marquez’ novels and short stories were available in English, French and his native Spanish languages. This is for the first time it is being published in Urdu. According to Chairman of PAL Dr Bughio Urdu being the 3rd major language of the world is quite rich in talent and PAL has initiated a huge project of translating major works of the world into Urdu language so that readers could avail themselves of the opportunity to read and enjoy them. Under the project PAL has so far translated a number of books like “Stories of the Nobel laureates of 21st century,” “Through the Wall Crack,” “Art of Fiction,” and “Contemporary Chinese short stories.”

“Waba kay Dino Mai Mohabbat” is the 6th such work under the project that has been rendered Urdu translation. He said Arshad Wahid translated the same book some twenty years ago but the recent work is quite better in many respects as he (Dr Qasim Bughio) himself has gone through the both works and evaluated them.

Love in the Time of Cholera is a novel by Colombian author Gabriel García Márquez first published in Spanish in 1985. Alfred A. Knopf published an English translation in 1988, and an English-language movie adaptation was released in 2007. Considered one of the most significant authors of the 20th century and one of the best in the Spanish language, Marquez was awarded the 1972 Neustadt International Prize for Literature and the 1982 Nobel Prize in Literature. He pursued a self-directed education that resulted in his leaving law school for a career in journalism. From early on, he showed no inhibitions in his criticism of Colombian and foreign politics. In 1958, he married Mercedes Barcha; they had two sons, Rodrigo and Gonzalo.