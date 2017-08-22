Lost interest in sports

In Pakistan sports are sadly been neglected, as due to unsafe conditions of our country, people prefer to have inside activities. Moreover, our youth would like to spend their time in other activities rather being playing in the field or having any kind of physical activities. In addition, our youth majorly suffering from inherent reluctance especially when it comes to participating in the sports. However, sports activities is very important as they could bring a constructive change in our society, as they will aid to eradicate the anti-social activities from society. Furthermore, our youth are really seeking towards an opportunity that can help them to build their interest in such activities. As in Pakistan, only the elite class is able to afford the luxuries physical activities like gym and other sports. The middle and lower class, in which most of our population vary, are unable to afford such expenses. However, we can resolve this issue, if Pakistan government provides facilities to our youth as this would be really helping to reduce crimes indirectly. Moreover, we can encourage sports through if every primary school, college and university facilitates their students with fields and other sports equipment. This will not only aid to begin a healthy start of teamwork, but also encourage youth to learn the spirit of discipline and leadership.

HADIA AZIZ

Islamabad

