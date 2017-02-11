Losing our dead parts..!

HE was the best pianist I had ever heard, brilliant with his playing and fantastic as a composer. He talked with wisdom and it was a joy to listen to him and often I wondered how a man could be so talented. But one day in an auditorium, the light man asked us to leave as he had to go home.

“Do you know who I am?” asked my friend. “It doesn’t matter sir,” said the light man as he put off the light. The shot we heard could have broken a jaw. I was shocked; my friend, the same brilliant musician friend, the man so cool and calm otherwise had hit the poor light man.

“Why?” I asked him later as we left the hospital. “It’s my past,” cried the brilliant musician, “there were times at the beginning of my career when I was slighted and treated badly, and my anger just has not gone away.”

“But you are big now,” I said simply. “You need to get rid of those feelings. You need to make yourself realize that the past is over.” It took a lot of explaining for it not to become a police case, and I realized behind the cool exterior was a lot of dead baggage he carried.

I am discovering that many people want, above all else, to live life fully, but sometimes the past prohibits our living and enjoying life to the utmost in the present.

A schoolteacher entered his room a few minutes early and noticed an earthworm laboriously crawling along the floor. It had somehow been injured. The back part of the worm was dead and dried up, but still attached to the front living part by just a thin thread.

As the teacher studied the strange sight of a poor worm pulling its dead half across the floor, a little girl ran in and noticed it there.

Picking it up, she said, “When are you going to lose that dead part so you can really live?” What a marvelous question for all of us! When are we going to lose that dead part so we can really live? When are we going to let go past pain so we can live fully?

When are we going to drop the baggage of needless guilt so we can experience life? When are we going to let go of that past resentment so we know peace? He was the best pianist I had ever heard.

Brilliant with his playing and fantastic as a composer but till he got rid of his dead part he was like that earthworm, dragging anger and resentment and hurt along.. Have you also been dragging something that is dead with you? And if you are, are you ready to lose that dead part so you can really live?

—Email: bobsbanter@gmail.com

