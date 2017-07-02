IS loses 5 leaders in Afghan airstrike

Kabul

The Daesh group of Iraq and Syria lost five senior leaders in an airstrike in the northern Jawzjan province of Afghanistan on Friday, Khama Press reported. According to local security officials, the airstrike was carried out by foreign forces based in Afghanistan. Provincial security chief Abdul Hafiz Khashi said ten Daesh loyalists were killed in total during the airstrike.

He said the main commander of the terror group for Jawzjan province Mullah Abdul Ahad – known as Hezbullah – was among those killed.

Khashi added that other Daesh leaders killed in the airstrike have been identified as Mohibulllah, the commander of the terrorist group for Sardara village of Darzab, Mahboobullah, the commander of the terror group for Batu village of Darzab, Sadruddin, the commander in charge of the logistics of the terror group, and Faiz Malang, another commander of the terror group.

According to Khashi, the airstrike was carried out late on Friday in the vicinity of Maryazi area of Qosh Tapa district.

The anti-government armed militant groups including Daesh loyalists have not commented on the report so far.

