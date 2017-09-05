Lord Mayor visits city to review cleanliness arrangements

Staff Reporter

Lord Mayor Lahore Col (Retd) Mubashar Javed on Monday visited different parts of the city and reviewed cleanliness arrangements. He went to various camps set up by the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) and also distributed bags among citizens for proper disposal of animals waste.

He said the LWMC had made necessary arrangements for proper disposal of waste and its staff was on board to provide efficient services to the citizens.

Earlier, the mayor offered Eid prayer at Mian Mir Khawaja Bukhari Darbar. After the prayer, he mixed up with people and exchanged Eid greetings. Lord Mayor of Lahore Col (Retd) Mubashir Javed visited various camps of the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC), set up in various parts of the city on Monday, the second day of Eidul Azha. According to sources, the Lord Mayor visited LWMC camps at Abid Market, Luxmi Chowk, Samanabad, Iqbal Town and other areas to review working of the company staff and to check cleanliness.

During his visit to Samanabad camp, he also distributed P-caps among the citizens and later talking to the media, he said effective and all possible measures had been put in place to ensure the best cleanliness in the city. He said this time cleanliness arrangement were better than the previous year.