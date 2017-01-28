Lord Mayor of London visits IBA

City Reporter

Lord Mayor of London Dr Andrew Parmley visited the IBA City Campus to give a lecture on finance and culture, in the context of recent changes taking place, an IBA official said here on Friday.

He said the Lord Mayor is also closely involved in culture and the creative industries. Currently the 689th Lord Mayor of the City of London, Parmley was educated from Blackpool Grammar School, the Royal Academy of Music, Manchester and London Universities and Jesus College, Cambridge.

He is the City Champion for the Prime Minister’s Apprenticeship Delivery Board, Fellow of the Royal College of Organists and Trinity College, London and an Honorary Fellow of the Guildhall School of Music and Drama.

Dr Sayeed Ghani, Acting Dean and Director IBA, and Shahid Shafiq, Member Board of Governors, invited Dr. Parmley, Lord Mayor, Ms. Belinda Lewis, British Deputy High Commissioner to Karachi, and Mr. Alderman and Sheriff Peter Estlin.

Dr Andrew Parmley expressed his delight on being here in Karachi and getting the opportunity to address the students and faculty members of one of the leading educational institutes in Pakistan.