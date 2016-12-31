Lord mayor, 9 deputy mayors take oath

City Reporter

Lord mayor Colonel (retd) Mubashir Javaid Malik and nine deputy mayors of Lahore took oath on Saturday.

The oath was administered by Returning Officer (RO) Masood Mehmood Tamanna at Town Hall here. The ceremony was attended by PML-N leaders, workers and a large number of supporters.

Lord Mayor Mubashir Javed Malik while talking to media on this occasion said that all out efforts would be made for development of the city. Our priorities including water, sewerage, street lights, repair work in streets and bazaars besides providing basic health and education facilities to the masses.

He said the newly elected local bodies representatives would try their best to serve the masses.

Deputy Mayors who took oath included Haji Allah Rakha, Ijaz Ahmad Hafeez, Muhammad Mushtaq Mughal, Waseem Qadir, Muhammad Bilal Chaudhry, Mehar Mehmood Ahmad, Rao Shahabuddin, Nazir Ahmad Swati and Mian Muhammad Tariq.