Looking forward to work with new US admin for strengthening ties: Dar

Staff Reporter

Expressing best wishes on the swearing-in of the new President of the United States, Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar said the government of Pakistan looked forward to working with the new US administration for further strengthening bilateral, strategic and economic cooperation. He was talking to US Ambassador David Hale, who called on him here at the Finance Ministry on Saturday. The two sides discussed matters of bilateral interests, particularly trade and economic relations, according to statement issued by the ministry.

The Finance Minister stated that there was considerable untapped potential to increase bilateral trade and investment between Pakistan and the US. He said after having achieved macroeconomic stability, the government was now focused on achieving higher, sustainable and inclusive economic growth and would welcome foreign investments for the purpose.

He urged the US Ambassador to encourage US investors to capitalize on the investment opportunities in Pakistan. On the occasion, Ambassador Hale said the US valued its longstanding ties with Pakistan and considered Pakistan an important partner. Senior officials of the Ministry of Finance also attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday said the Federal Government would continue to extend full support and cooperation to the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Government for the socio-economic development of the area, in line with the vision of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

The minister was talking to AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan, who called on him here.

Matters relating to development projects and overall financial situation in the AJK was discussed during the meeting.