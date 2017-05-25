Look your speed

Drivers are extremely careless owning to which every day people are being deprived of their precious lives. On Monday, a speedy oil tanker crashed a school van in Multan. The accident claimed life of four students along with the driver and 10 students sustained injuries, some serious. Uncontrolled speed of the oil tanker caused the horrifying accident.

This kind of accidents is rampant in our country. Hence, students’ life is at risk because of sloppy drivers. Why is government avoiding taking sober action? Why Pakistanis die mercilessly in sudden accidents such as firing, bomb blast and road accident? Are they at fault being Pakistanis?

LIQUAT SALEH

Karachi

Related