Long-sought ‘attack’ signal in type 1 diabetes identified

In people with type 1 diabetes, the body wages a ruthless campaign of destruction against certain cells in the pancreas because it mistakes them for foreign invaders. Now, one of the long-sought triggers of this assault might have been found, according to a new study from Switzerland. The cells that are destroyed, called beta cells, normally produce certain proteins in packages called exosomes. The new study found that, when the cells are in trouble, such as after an infection or other stressful event, these packages are decorated with chemical warning signals that may act as homing beacons that lure immune cells.

“When beta cells are subjected to stress, the exosomes are released at higher levels and now contain proteins that signal danger to alert the immune system,” said study author Steinunn Baekkeskov, a biochemist at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The new findings could provide a means to shut off the wayward immune system, thereby preventing the development of type 1 diabetes in people who are at very early stages of the disease, the study authors suggested. Normally, beta cells release the hormone insulin, which helps body cells take in sugar from the bloodstream. People with type 1 diabetes, whose beta cells are destroyed, must inject insulin into their bodies, or they will die. Those with the disease constantly monitor their blood sugar and take many doses of insulin each day to regulate their blood sugar.

But even with these treatments, blood sugar levels that frequently run too high and too low mean that people with the condition face an increased risk of complications such as kidney failure, heart disease and nerve damage.

In an ongoing, decades-long study, scientists have monitored the family members of people with type 1 diabetes (who are at increased risk of developing it themselves), and found evidence that the autoimmune assault begins before people show symptoms. Early on in the course of the disease, people may have high levels of certain antibodies that bind to pancreatic proteins found in the beta cells. If a person tests positive for two or more antibodies to these proteins, it virtually guarantees that he or she will develop the disease eventually, even if the person has no symptoms for years, according to a 2015 study in the journal Diabetes Care.

These findings have raised researchers’ hopes of intervening early, to shut off the immune attack in people with antibodies before too many beta cells are killed, Baekkeskov said.

Related