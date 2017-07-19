London money trail still a mystery: Justice Ijaz

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

A three-member bench of Supreme Court constituted to oversee implementation of Panama Papers judgment and being headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan noted on Tuesday that it would scrutinize all the material and then decide on disqualifying the prime minister or sending the matter to an accountability court.

Submitting his arguments, Sharif family’s lawyer Khawaja Harris, read out the original thirteen questions posed by the Supreme Court to the JIT. The court, in its April 20 judgment, had not ordered for reopening of any case against Nawaz Sharif, he added. Harris claimed the JIT also included probe of assets beyond means in its investigation and went on to answer 15 questions instead of the original 13.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan observed that a number of issues are related to the court’s 13 questions adding that the money trail of the London properties is a complicated saga.

The main issue is to probe the London money trail, he added. The court will decide if the JIT’s recommendations have to be implemented, he remarked.

Justice Ejaz said the JIT has only given its recommendations, whereas any order on the issue will be passed by the court.

“Don’t want to comment on any aspect of the JIT report at this time,” he remarked.

He added that the trial court will decide if inclusion of the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case in the JIT report was right or wrong.

Addressing the counsel for the respondent, Justice Ijaz observed that the counsel could have in defence of his client, but had not done so.

“Facts were hidden and answers not provided to the JIT,” he observed. Someone claimed they do not remember while others said their accountant may know, he added.

Justice Ijaz said the prime minister and everyone else was given a chance to defend themselves, it is wrong to say otherwise.

Justice Azmat said the bench has heard and understood the defence counsel’s arguments.

Harris argued that it was not the JIT’s mandate to give a verdict.

Justice Azmat remarked if the JIT made recommendations after its investigation then what is so wrong with it?

“The order of the court will be more important than the JIT’s recommendations,” he observed.

Addressing Harris, Justice Azmat observed the defence had not disputed any document cited in the JIT report.

The prime minister’s counsel argued before the court that the prime minister did not own any offshore company nor withdrew any salary from such a company.

Are you saying this charge is false? asked Justice Azmat, to which Harris responded in the affirmative. “FZE Capital is owned by Hasan Nawaz,” Harris argued.

The bench asked Harris if the prime minister is Hasan’s father and chairman of FZE Capital.

“Did he not get an iqama?” Justice Ijaz asked further.

Harris didn’t clarify if Nawaz is associated in any other way with the company or whether he received an iqama (work permit) from the UAE government.

Harris claimed the JIT probe is not transparent. The prime minister was not asked to verify the documents and therefore the court could not issue an order based on the JIT report, he argued.

Justice Ijaz observed that on the one hand it is said they talk about everything at home, yet no one knew who owns the London properties.

“The prime minister kept visiting the flats but doesn’t know who owns them,” he remarked further.

Harris claimed several questions not posed to the prime minister were included in JIT report. “It should be probed why I wasn’t given chance to confront documents against the prime minister,” he added.

Justice Azmat responded that the defence counsel may submit a separate application to the Supreme Court in this regard.

With regards to volume 10 of the JIT report, which was kept confidential at the request of the JIT, Justice Azmat remarked that the court can make the volume public if the defence counsel requested.

Justice Ejaz observed that the JIT inquiry is not ongoing anymore, while Justice Ijaz remarked that the volume 10 does not contain evidence.

Before the start of proceedings, Senior Advocate Salman Akram Raja, representing Nawaz Sharif’s children, said he will present his arguments in court today.

Harris argued that the documents had not been verified by the relevant Pakistani embassy and therefore cannot be considered authentic. He reiterated the foreign government has to be involved in any MLA request.

Justice Ejaz observed that documents were provided to the JIT through Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA). Should we disregard them just on the pretext that the relevant foreign government did not provide them with the relevant record, he asked.

“The JIT was formed so the prime minister and others could independently provide evidence and their points of view,” he observed further.

Justice Ejaz remarked that there are only two ways to proceed now: either the bench or an accountability court can proceed further.

Justice Ijaz observed, that if the documents being provided were originals, they did not require verification by the embassy.

Justice Ijaz remarked that the prime minister, Maryam and Hasan said they would present evidence in their defence, but failed to do so.

The ownership of the London properties will have to be proven with records, observed Justice Ejaz. He remarked that it was the premier’s job to provide therecord of how funds were generated to purchase the London flats.

“We will pursue the complete material and then decide if a disqualification is warranted or not,” he remarked further.

Justice Azmat observed, that the Sharif family was given a chance in court to present records before the formation of the JIT. “Not a single document was brought forward showing that Hussain Nawaz owns the London flats,” he observed, adding, that there are cases available where the owner of the assets has to provide a money trail.

The bench also observed that the April 20 order of the five-judge bench was an interim order. The bench will continue hearing today.