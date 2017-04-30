London Garden Bridge plan scrapped

London

Plans to build a Garden Bridge acoss the River Thames in London were killed off on Friday when Mayor Sadiq Khan called time on the project.

Mayor Sadiq Khan refused to guarantee that London taxpayers would fill any funding gaps.

The pedestrian bridge was intended to be covered with plants and trees and be used as an extra river crossing and a tourist attraction.

The Garden Bridge was originally estimated to cost #60 million ($78 million, 71 million euros) but the figure rose to more than #200 million, with a funding gap of at least #70 million.

A review found that #37.4 million of public money had already been spent and it would cost taxpayers #46.4 million in total even if it was scrapped, but recommended this was a better option than risking exposure to further costs.—AFP