Lolab youth severely tortured, then dumped in forest by army

A Lolab youth detained by the army on Thursday is missing while another was found dumped in Kupwara forests, with severe torture marks all over his body.

Nasrullah Khan, 36, of Devsar Lolab went missing on Thursday along with a neighbour, Manzoor Ahmad. The families of the two men feared the worst when they didn’t reach home till late evening. Nasrullah was later found dumped in the hills of Tremuk Top. His friend and neighbour Manzoor is still missing. Soldiers of the army’s 27 RR had detained them near a check-point in Bake Tarimuff area.

Nasrullah is now in SMHS Hospital, in a critical condition.

Lying in Ward no 15, Nasrullah narrated to Kashmri Reader the ordeal he faced inside the army barrack. He said he was forcibly taken into the army barrack and beaten and tortured till he became unconscious “An army Major was asking me about presence of militants in our area. I told them I was unaware of it but they didn’t listen and started beating me,” he said.

He said that nearly fifteen to twenty army men pushed him on the ground and beat him with cricket bats, stumps and iron rods.

“They also kicked me on the face, chest and legs, till I broke down and turned lifeless,” Nasrullah said.

A labourer in Lolab, Nasrullah said he and his friend Manzoor were screaming and pleading before the army soldiers to leave them.

“I was profusely bleeding and groaning in pain. However, they didn’t stop kicking and trampling on me,” he said.

According to him, Manzoor Ahmad was detained along with him and kept in another barrack. “Manzoor was screaming more loudly than me, but I didn’t hear his screams for long. Allah should save him, but I doubt that he is alive,” Nasrullah said.

“After beating me for many hours, they dragged me out and dumped me in a forest,” he said.

Doctors at SMHS told Kashmir Reader that Nasrullah had serious injuries all over his body, both internal and external.

“It will take him some months to recover completely, as he has serious bruises on almost every body part. His eyes also have serious injuries,” said a doctor. The doctor said Nasrullah’s kidneys were not functioning properly.

“We will have to examine him closely, so that his injuries don’t deteriorate,” the doctor added.

Inspector-General of Police Kashmir, Munir Ahmad Khan, told Kashmir Reader, “There are allegations against the army that two civilians were arrested, one of whom was beaten and is currently admitted at SMHS Srinagar. There are no whereabouts known of the other civilian.”

Khan said that the army has alleged that militants took shelter in the houses of the duo. “The village where the incident took place is two-and-a-half hour journey by foot from Dewar Lolab. We have sent a police party there and they are investigating the matter. They have asked the army if the two persons were arrested and here is the second one. The police party is still there and has not returned yet,” Khan said.

Srinagar-based army spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia said, “We are looking into the matter.”