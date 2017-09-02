Lolab protests custodial disappearance of youth

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, massive protests erupted in Lolab area of Kupwara district, today, against the custodial disappearance of a youth by Indian troops.

Media reports said that locals gathered near the Devar army camp, today, to seek whereabouts of the missing youth.

Locals said that army men of a local camp on Thursday evening picked up three civilians, Nasrullah Khan, Manzoor Ahmed Khan and Jalal Din Khan. They said that two of the detained persons had reached their homes, but the whereabouts of the third person were not known. “Both the released persons had been beaten severely. Following gruesome injury to one of the released persons, he has been shifted to Srinagar hospital,” they added.—KMS