Lok Virsa to pay tribute to Ustad Shaukat Hussain

Lok Virsa will hold an event to pay tribute to Ustad Mian Shaukat Hussain, a renowned tabla player who belonged to the Punjab gharana of tabla-playing music artists.

The program will be held on January 26 at 6PM at Lok Virsa Media Centre.

Mian Shaukat Hussain was born to a family of professional musicians. His father, Mian Maula Bakhsh, was a professional singer. But young Shaukat was drawn to percussion instruments from an early age.

He began his career from All India Radio, Delhi at the age of 18. His family migrated to Pakistan after its independence in 1947. In Pakistan, he was employed by Radio Pakistan, Lahore as a staff artist.—APP

