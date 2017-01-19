Lok Virsa to organise Basant song competition

National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) Wednesday announced to organise a basant song competition on February 26. According to a statement issued here, Lok Virsa invited interested candidates to get registered till February 15 and submit their songs till February 20.

On February 23, candidates of the competition would be short listed for the final round scheduled to be held on February 26 at Lok Virsa.

Interested candidates can register at www.lokvirsa.org.pk email: info@lokvirsa.or.pk FB:/lokvirsaisb, for details check website Zain Mahmood WhatsAPP cell 03335526025.—APP

