Lok Virsa plans entertainment activities for children

Lok Virsa has planned special entertainment activities for children such as jumping castles, puppet show, magic show, juggling and local musical programme at its premises on August 14 in connection with Independence Day.

An official of PNCA told APP that all preparations being finalized for celebration of 70th years Pakistan Independence Day.

“Lok Virsa will also screen popular national songs on multimedia projectors on August 14 at both the museums,” he said.

He said Lok Virsa premises will be decorated with colourful bunting.

He said that special programs will start from August 11 and continue till August 14.

Both the museums administered by Lok Virsa, the Heritage Museum at Garden Avenue and Pakistan Monument Museum will remain the hub of these activities. A special Independence Day cake cutting ceremony will also arranged at Pakistan Monument Museum on August 14.—APP

