Lok Virsa plans cultural programmes

National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) has scheduled a number of cultural programmes to celebrate 70th Independence Day with befitting manner. An official of Lok Virsa told APP that the special cultural programs include cake cutting, exhibition of artisans-at-work, live folk musical performances and other several attractions will start from August 10 and continue till August 14. Both the museums administered by Lok Virsa, the Heritage Museum at Garden Avenue and Pakistan Monument Museum will remain the hub of these activities.—APP

