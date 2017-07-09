Lok Virsa to launch computerized Library Catalogue

Staff Reporter

A computerized Lok Virsa Library Catalogue would be launched on August 12 to provide online assistance to scholars, students, common citizens on folklore and cultural heritage. “Currently Heritage Library’ offer unparalleled opportunities for self-directed learning and exploration by people of diverse ages, interests, backgrounds, and abilities,” an official of Lok Virsa told media.

He said that for society as a whole, ‘Heritage Library’ provides valuable intangible benefits as sources of national, regional, and local identity.

The library has a collection of over thirty-two thousand (32,000) books and journals.

In addition a collection of two hundred (200) books published by Lok Virsa is also available in library. The library continues to serve students, researchers and scholars in connection with their research work on cultural heritage of Pakistan.

The numerous manuscripts, original research reports, field surveys and monographs on Pakistani culture are accessible to any one.

The Library is atypical since it is with a high concentration of books, journals, manuscripts and field reports pertaining to Pakistani folklore, ethnology, cultural anthropology, art history and craft.