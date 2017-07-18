Lok Virsa finalizes preparation for Independence Day

Staff Reporter

National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) has finalized its preparations for 70th years Pakistan Independence Day celebrations to be held on August 14. An official of Lok Virsa informed that the special programs will start from August 11 and continue till August 14.

Both the museums administered by Lok Virsa, the Heritage Museum at Garden Avenue and Pakistan Monument Museum will remain the hub of these activities.

A special Independence Day cake cutting ceremony will also arranged at Pakistan Monument Museum on August 14. A live performance by newly established Lok Virsa Folk Dance Group is also scheduled at Heritage Museum. A group of drummers (dholis) in traditional costumes will entertain the visitors throughout the day.

Lok Virsa will also screen popular national songs on multimedia projectors on August 14 at both the museums. Lok Virsa premises will be decorated with colourful bunting. Lok Virsa premises will be decorated with colorful bunting. Special entertainment activities for children such as jumping castles, puppet show, magic show, juggling, local musical programme, food stalls would also be arranged. Lok Virsa also planned to organize two-day folk band concert on August 19 and August 20.