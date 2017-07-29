Logo of “Main hoon Pakistan” be displayed on all buildings

Staff Reporter

Preparations of the Information & Culture Department Punjab are in full swing to observe Independence Day celebrations in a befitting manner. Provincial Minister for Information & Culture Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman presided over a meeting to review arrangements in this regard. The meeting was informed that logo of “Main Hoon Pakistan” will be displayed on buildings of all attached departments of Information & Culture Department Punjab. Lahore Arts Council is preparing a float based on memorials of sacrifices and historic services of independence struggle in which historical items relating to the Pakistan Movement will be highlighted.

This float will be passed through all the important roads of the provincial metropolis on the occasion of Independence Day.