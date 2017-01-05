Logistic efficiency important for growth rate

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Federal Minister for Commerce, Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan said that trade facilitation has significant importance for the economic agenda of countries around the world and that it is a worldwide response to the reality that logistical efficiency is just as important as production capacity.

He expressed these views while addressing the opening ceremony of national workshop on “Implementing the WTO Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA)” here on Wednesday. The Workshop was organized by Ministry of Commerce in collaboration with USAID Training for Pakistan (TFP) project from 4-6 January, 2017 at Serena Hotel, Islamabad.

He stated that WTO Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA) provides an opportunity to reduce time and cost of international trade transactions by improving the transparency and efficiency of border procedures. Khurram Dastgir Khan further said that the first step in the direction of implementation of the TFA is to complete the ratification process and Pakistan was the first country in South Asia to ratify the Agreement. “So far 103 members have completed their ratifications and the agreement will soon come into force, once the 108th member ratifies it”, added the minister.

The second step, stated the minister, “is to ensure that trade facilitation reforms are implemented efficiently in their true spirit and that businesses fully utilize the opportunities to make the potential gains a reality. “Pakistan has already notified its Cat-A commitments – measures that we feel are implementable immediately and are dedicated and committed to notify Category B & C commitments soon”, added the Minister.