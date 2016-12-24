Lockheed Martin shares drop after Trump tweet on defence sector

New York

Shares Lockheed Martin slipped while rival Boeing’s rose after a tweet from President-elect Donald Trump appeared to pit the two defense industry giants against one another in a bid to lower prices for government contracts.

It was just the latest targeted jab at US corporations that may have led to volatile trading. During his campaign, Trump lambasted Ford for beefing up operations abroad. He said he would not eat Oreo cookies that may soon be made in Mexico and vowed to get Apple to make iPhones in the US Now it’s Boeing and Lockheed, the defense contractors, who are defending their business practices after Trump tweeted late Thursday: “Based on the tremendous cost and cost overruns of the Lockheed Martin F-35, I have asked Boeing to price-out a comparable F-18 Super Hornet!“ Trump tweeted earlier this month that he is looking to cut “billions” in costs for military purchases. Boeing Co. spokesman Todd Blecher said, “We have committed to working with the president-elect and his administration to provide the best capability, deliverability and affordability.” —Agencies