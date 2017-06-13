Locals slam officials of Begiari Check post

Our Correspondent

Landikotal

The residents of Landikotal have demanded the governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to transfer the personnel appointed at Begiari check post for their misconduct with local people.

Speaking to a press conference on Monday at Landikotal press club Arif Shinwari and Hazarat Ameen Shinwari said that they were taking a serious patient to Peshawar for medical treatment but the officials at Begiari check post stopped them and did not allow them to take his patient to the hospital. He said they showed all documents and their identity cards but they were not permitted to take the patient to hospital.

The locals of Landiktoal said that Tochi Scout personnel at Bagyari check post were insisting to go back which was a risk for our serious patient.

The officials at check post misbehaved with them. They said the locals of Landiktoal demanded the Inspector General Frontier Corps (IGFC) Major General Shaheen Mazhar.