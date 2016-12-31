Local govts being empowered: Shahbaz

Funds increased by 44pc

Staff Reporter

LAHORE

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has congratulated Mayors, Deputy Mayors, Chairmen and Vice Chairmen of District Councils for taking oath of their offices and said that local bodies are an effective system of resolving the problems of the masses at local level.

He said that local governments will start functioning from January 2, 2017 in the province and activation of this system will help resolve the problems of the people at lower level and process of development will speedily be forwarded.

The Chief Minister said that local governments are being empowered while decision has been taken to give them financial autonomy under Provincial Finance Commission Award 2016.

“Accountability is also necessary along with powers and responsibilities,” he added. Shehbaz Sharif said that 44% increase has been made in the funds of local governments as compared to previous year.

The Chief Minister said that local bodies representatives will have to come up to the confidence reposed by the people in them at all costs and make public service their mission. Shahbaz Sharif said that local bodies representatives should use all their capabilities for public service.

He assured his full support to local bodies representatives and added that they should serve the people with honesty and selflessly.

He said that PML-N government was writing a new chapter of transparency and hard work and added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, the journey of selfless service to the people will be continued.