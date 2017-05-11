Local govt to set up 31 Ramazan bazaars

City Reporter

The Local Government Lahore will establish 31 Ramazan Bazaars in the city to facilitate citizens.

A meeting was held in this regard with Mayor Lahore Colonel (R) Mubashir Javed and Deputy Commissioner Sumair Ahmad in the chair to review the policy of Ramazan bazaars.

The Metropolitan Corporation and District Administration joined hands for setting up Ramazan Bazaars in the Holy month of Ramazan.

All Assistant Commissioners, Additional Deputy Commissioners, Revenue and Finance Department, Market Committee and Health Authority joined the session.