LoC trade suspended for 4th week

Jammu

The cross-LoC trade between Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan administered Kashmir (PaK) remained suspended for the fourth consecutive week.

The trade across the Line of Control (LoC) was suspended on July 11 after heavy cross-LoC firing and shelling, which caused damage to trade facilitation centres and police barracks.

“The cross-LoC trade between traders of J&K and PaK remained suspended for the fourth consecutive week,” Custodian of LoC Trade Poonch, Mohammad Tanveer told PTI today.

He said the suspension of trade along LoC has led to a loss of Rs 25-30 crore. The cross-LoC bus services on the Poonch-Rawalakot road between Jammu and Kashmir and PaK also remained suspended for the fourth consecutive week.

As many as 116 PaK residents, who traveled on Paigam-e-Amun bus service to visit their kin in Kashmir, have been held up here for past three weeks.

Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed worst border skirmishes along LoC as nine army men were among 11 people killed last month. Eighteen people were injured besides 35 structures were damaged in July, officials said.

Cross-LoC trade and transport facilities are considered major confidence building exercises between India and Pakistan. The LoC trade has been caught in a controversy over media reports that the NIA may recommend closure of trade along these routes.

However, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti last week strongly rooted for cross-LoC trade, stating that the PDP would not allow its closure and continue to work towards opening more routes across the LoC with PaK.—RK