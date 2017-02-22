LoC temperature down: Parrikar

New Delhi

Situation on the Line of Control (LoC) seems to be peaceful with less number of incidents being reported compared to the previous year, Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar has said Wednesday.

He said, “The incidents (on the LoC) have come down. The situation is peaceful.” “I am not saying 100 per cent peaceful but it can be termed as peaceful if we compare it with the scene in the last few months or even last year,” Parrikar said in an interview, hinting that the surgical strikes conducted last year were showing its impacts.

To a question, he said the preparedness of the troops on the functional boundary has significantly gone up.—RK