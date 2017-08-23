Loadshedding witnesses visible decrease: IESCO

Staff Reporter

Power loadshedding witnessed visible decrease in all five circles of the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) owing to reduction in demand and supply of electricity.

According to the IESCO spokesman, minimum load management was being carried out across five circles including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal and Attock.

He said no unscheduled loadshedding was observed in both urban and rural areas. All out efforts were being made to ensure uninterrupted and smooth supply to the consumers, he added.

He said IESCO Chief Basit Zaman also issued directives to all field officers to promptly address the consumers complaints and no leniency would be tolerated in this regard. The spokesman said some time, power supply had to suspend for up- gradation of the distribution system and rectifying a technical fault.