Load-shedding in Turbat

Turbat is the divisional headquarter and Commercial area of Kech District where public is suffering from an enormous harm that is load shedding. Load shedding is one of the massive setbacks by it people are facing plenty of problems such as: computer Institutions, photo states, NADRA and all other electrical shops people can’t work properly. It’s hard to mention that the ones who pay bills, too, suffer from it. Because of fluctuation of electricity, people are losing their beneficial and technological things such as: Fridges, Air Conditions, televisions, fans computers and many more.

It really hurts me to state that in the summer it gets very hot in place of maintaining load shedding augments. People are deeply troubled for ice, too. They fight with each other on the roads, Opulent people manage this but it’s very hard for destitute to handle the situation. It is my humble request to the government and concerned authorities to take prompt and pragmatic steps to resolve the hurdle of Load Shedding.

MISRA IQBAL

Turbat, Kech

