Load shedding schedule for Ramazan

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has announced new schedule of load shedding for the holy month of Ramazan. There will be no load shedding during Sehar, Iftar and Trawih timings in Islamabad region.

According to IESCO schedule, the domestic consumers in Islamabad will enjoy uninterrupted electricity supply from 6:30pm to 11:00pm (Iftar and Trawih) and again from 2:00am to 3:30am during Sehar.

A spokesman of IESCO also informed that there will be four hour load shedding in urban areas and six hours power cut in rural areas during Ramazan.

He further said that the industries in the region will face continuous load shedding from 6:30pm to 3:30am next morning.—NNI

