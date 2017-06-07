Load shedding during Ramazan

Turbat, despite being one of the most populous cities of Balochistan, is hit by the excessive hours of load shedding. The incessant load-shedding of 12 to 14 hours being endured by the people on a daily basis has wrecked the nervous system of the people.

Most importantly, in the holy month of Ramadan, load-shedding is creating several problems for the people. It is hard to spend hours in the hot weather while keeping fast. The hot weather in Turbat reaches 50° centigrade almost daily. Thus, the concerned authorities should put an eagle eye to sort out the load shedding problem especially in Turbat where hotness is on the go and breaking the records of being the most hottest place in Asia.

HOORGUL? MAQSOOD

Turbat

Related