Load-shedding, generator prices

Muhammad Naeem Riaz

Karachi

In Karachi, current situation of climate and weather is going very harsh and days are becoming hotter by the passage of time. Report, issued for the supposed weather condition for many days, suggests that the same condition would prevail in the city and worse than that. Soon after the nasty condition of weather, K-electric has also augmented the duration of load shedding hours in most of the areas of Karachi. People, especially living in smaller towns, have to suffer a lot with this, while people from established areas, are getting this issue resolved by facility of generators. Since load-shedding has been started more than actual time, venders of generators have also been charging more than actual price, which is more likely to be worse for the people.

People only ask: “Where to go?” People are worried either of crying for the ruined condition of weather or load-shedding or the increasing prices of generators? At least the weather condition is somehow from the nature and to some extent we are also accountable for this, however K-electric and its officials are required to reduce the load-shedding hours and if this issue remains as it is now for some more days, prices of generators will reach an {extortionate) level.