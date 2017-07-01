Load-shedding on Eid days

It seems that the government is not sincere to help the people. The government had declared that there would be no load shedding during the three Eid holidays, yet in our city electricity was kept off from 11 AM to 3 PM during daytime and then again from 11 PM onwards at night on the very first day of Eid.

The Mepco Complaint Centre said there was shortage of electricity so despite all government announcements, unscheduled load shedding would continue indefinitely. Why does the government not tell the people truth so that they can try to develop forbearance towards government failures? Even the Ministry of Power’s online website was only hoodwinking in response to people’s complaints.

MUHAMMAD AZAM

Muzaffargarh

