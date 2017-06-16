I would like to draw the attention of the concerned authorities towards a major problem that is load-shedding. People don’t get electricity for 10-18 hours daily and those who couldn’t afford generators are at great loss. It is a regular feature. No one can deny the act that electricity is how much important for everyone but especially the working class. The life becomes distressed and doleful without it. The concerned authorities should please pay attention to the complaints by people.

MARYAM AMIN

Karachi

Related