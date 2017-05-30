LMS helps organize e-learning content in one location

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Learning Management System (LMS) is a quintessential tool of electronic learning (e-learning) through which all-online courses and training modules are built. LMS helps in organizing e-learning content in one location, provides unlimited access to eLearning materials, easily tracks learner progress and performance and helps in integrating social learning experiences.

Due to unlimited implication of LMS in blended learning, a comprehensive training workshop was held by Department of Information and Communication Technology in National University of Modern Languages (NUML), Islamabad Pakistanfrom 24-25 April, 2017. This training was attended by teacher educators and prospective teachers.

Trainers gave hands on training in creating e-portfolios, reflective blogs, uploading students’ assignments and projects, etc.