LKP project to help promote knowledge economy

The Punjab Minister for Higher Education Syed Raza Ali Gillani has said that the Lahore Knowledge Park (LKP) Project will help to promote knowledge economy in the country by providing world-class facilities of higher education and learning to the students coming from Pakistan and across the globe. This project will also provide best facilities of research and innovation in different fields.

He said this during a briefing given to him about Lahore Knowledge Park Project at his office on Monday. Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission Dr. Muhammad Nizamuddin was also present on the occasion. The Minister said that the LKP will provide ideal educational environment as well as proving disabled-friendly. On the occasion, the meeting was told that the project would be fully solar powered and best possible security will be arranged. Similarly, it will be a high-tech knowledge park having all the amenities of life for the students, teachers and researchers.

The LDA has declared LKP as special development zone, while the Environment Protection Department has termed it as an environment-friendly initiative. The meeting was informed that two top level universities of Italy have agreed in principle to set up their international campuses in the LKP. Similarly, Karolinska Cancer Institute of Sweden is also planned with advanced research facilities. It will be a 200-bed hospital. LKP will also have the facility of globally connected entrepreneurship center. The Punjab government announced to provide Rs. 21 billion from 2015-18 for development works.

The Minister said that the LKP will be a best platform to provide higher education in the country and this will be yet another groundbreaking initiative of the Punjab government.