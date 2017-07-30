For the past year the railway line in Karkhano market, Hayatabad, Peshawar has become a living den for drug users. Recently in the crowded location, I have also witnessed women using drugs while their children are with them. I have tried a number of times to raise this complaint with the police, ANF, Railway and other relevant authorities but till date this problem has not been solved.

I have found out that drug sellers come to this location to sell their drugs and that is the reason many drug users stay in this location. Similarly I have observed government personnel visiting the area and collecting payments from the drug sellers.

Sir I would like to request your newspaper to please highlight this issue to the public, with the pictures, so the relevant authorities can take proper action. We have complained to all of them and have requested them to either allocate security personnel to this area or to install CCTV cameras that can capture such illegal activities to deter the drug sellers from using this area. But the relevant authorities are only taking slow stop gap measures that don’t resolve the issue in long term.

SHAHRYAR KHAN BASEER

Peshawar

