Livestock minister inaugurates Asia’s biggest Cattle Market

Staff Reporter

Sindh Minister for Livestock, Fisheries and Environment Muhammad Ali Malkani along with President Cantonment Board Malir Brigadier Waseem Bhatti inaugurated Asia’s biggest Cattle Market at Super Highway on Wednesday night.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the provincial government was promoting livestock agriculture, fisheries etc, said a statement issued here on Thursday.

He said that we are trying to perform our religious obligation and providing required assistance to cattle traders.

He further said that animals were brought to Karachi from various parts of the country. Malkani said that his department would provide free medical treatment to animals in the market.

Later, the minister and others saw the cattle-walk show and presented shields to 22 cattle traders.