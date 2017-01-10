Livestock board trend setter for farmers

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Acting Chief Executive Officer of Punjab Livestock & Dairy Development Board (PLDDB) Saira Iftikhar has said that PLDDB has become the trend setter organization for livestock farmers and fodder producers in the province. She was addressing a media briefing at local hotel of Lahore regarding the last year progress and initiatives of PLDDB for current year.

Sara Iftikhar said that PLDDB is not profit making business but now we have established self sustain model to operate the running projects. She said that PLDDB produce a new product and educate the farmers then they adopt the technique and run their own production unit. CEO said that during last year PLDDB launched 60kg silage bale project for 90% small famers and the methodology to reach silage across Punjab through distribution network, PLDDB Silage has also reached to Karachi and Peshawar.

PLDDB during 2016 also in its milk production from 5 litter per animal to 8.4 liters per animal at its Livestock experiment station, Khizerabad. Also started Fodder Research & Development Cell to add the value in crop residue available in all district of Punjab, the raw and low cost stuff will be converted into high value feeding ratio and PLDDB has also submit the technical proposal to Higher Education Commission for funding the research projects.

To accelerate the progress of development projects, PLDDB has signed agreement with the leading organization working in agro of semen production unit, a concession agreement with ICI is ready at PPP cell of government of the Punjab for further proceeding. After signing, Genetic Improvement Center Khizerabad will be operated at International standards.