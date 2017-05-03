Livelihood opportunities to be provided to BISP beneficiaries

Staff Reporter

Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) entered into a partnership with Nestlé Pakistan to provide livelihood opportunities for BISP beneficiaries and reduction in malnutrition by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today at Islamabad. The MoU was signed by BISP Director General Complementary Initiatives, Dr. Najeeb Khan and Head of Corporate Affairs Nestle Pakistan, Sheikh Waqar Ahmed in the presence of Minister of State and Chairperson BISP MNA Marvi Memon.

The MoU was signed under BISP poverty graduation strategy that links BISP beneficiaries with welfare initiatives enabling them to become self reliant and under Nestlé Pakistan’s Rural Deep Reach Project, which focuses on needs of low-income population by offering them Popularly Positioned Products (PPPs).

In the pilot phase of this partnership, Nestlé Pakistan will provide livelihood opportunities to BISP beneficiaries in Renala, Sahiwal, Okara and Pindi Bhattian. The beneficiaries will act as Sales Agents on behalf of Nestlé Pakistan and will be responsible for door-to-door sales of PPPs within the community as a large portion of Pakistan’s population suffers from deficiencies in key micronutrients of Iron, zinc, vitamin A and D. PPPs are affordable, nutritious and high quality products. Nestlé Pakistan will also build the nutrition knowledge of BISP beneficiaries by conducting nutrition awareness seminars.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairperson BISP stated that it is heartening to see industry playing an extremely positive role in helping improve socio-economic status of women. Our understanding with Nestlé Pakistan is a step in the right direction under our poverty graduation strategy, as it can address the key issues faced by poor women.

The Minister added that the initiative will make graduation from poverty a reality. We hope that other multinational companies with sales agents shall also use BISP workforce to advance their sales by giving employment opportunities to BISP families. In addition to better livelihood opportunities, the products sold by them will be key for reducing malnutrition in the country which is BISP’s key empowerment output and goal and as a result Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) will be better served.

Speaking on the occasion, Waqar Ahmad stated that our partnership with BISP is extremely relevant, given our commitment to the UN SDGs. Our joint focus is on reducing poverty and promoting economic growth. Nestlé is also committed to providing greater access to fortified products to our rural society. Through this initiative, we hope to empower our poor women by providing them livelihood opportunities, along with improving their nutrition status and the quality of life for them and their families.