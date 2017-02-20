Live ammunition recovered from Indian soldier

Srinagar airport

Srinagar

An army man was arrested at Srinagar International Airport Monday after Security Staff recovered live ammunition from his possession.

Sources said Rifleman P.K.Gouda was detained by authorities at Srinagar International Airport when 15 rounds of 7.62mm were recovered from possession.

A Security official while confirming his arrest said that P.K Gouda was scheduled to board on an Indigo flight 6E 694 to New Delhi.

“Gouda a resident of Bihar is a rifleman attached with 47 Rashtriya Rifles and after the recovery he has been arrested and matter is now being investigated by DySP Airport,” he

said.—RK