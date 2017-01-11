Little known NGO claims it is behind lobbying Nobel Prize for Malala

Zubair Qureshi

Chief of a little-known Non-Government Organization (NGO) on Tuesday surprised everyone present at a press conference when she claimed that her NGO was behind award of Nobel Prize for Malala Yousafzai. Farhat Rayat Chief Executive of Female Human Rights Organization (FEHRO) and World Peace was addressing a press conference here at the National Press Club

“We have worked and lobbied for Malala Yousafzai Pakistan’s first Nobel Peace laureate,” she claimed. However, she could not produce any evidence in support of her claim.

FEHRO, she said, was committed to establishing community schools and technical centres for empowerment of girls in the country. Giving details, she further said FEHRO was planning 2,000 community schools and 500 technical centres to empower women of the country. Besides, we are also considering to train about 100,000 women who can support their families, she further said.

Organizing youth assemblies in 28 universities of eight regions of the country and donor conferences across the world is also on the cards, she said.

FEHRO is a little-known Non Government Organization registered in 1999 under the Societies Act 1860 and working with Government and Non Government Organizations.

These partner organizations have worked for female education, technical training, skill development, vocational training and public health in remote areas of Pakistan. Farhat further sharing the programme of the FEHRO said documentaries would be screened highlighting the plight as well as the resilience of the women of Pakistan.

She said the first conference would be held in June 2017 in the United States while the first regional office would also be set up there. A spokesperson of the FEHRO later talking to Pakistan Observer said by lobbying for Malala, means Malala Yousafzai and her friend Hina Khan belong to the same family and area that Madam Farhat and her husband are from. Malala is from Shangla District of Swat Valley and FEHRO main focus is also that area, he further said.