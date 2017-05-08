Literary evening held at Quaid-e-Azam University

Staff Reporter

Students of School of Politics and International Relations arranged a literary evening at the Bio-Informatics department of Quaid-e-Azam university, Islamabad.

The event was a great success and was organized by Asmaa Malik, Maria Shafique, Ahsan ul Haq and Fraz voluntarily and it was supervised by faculty members Raja Qaiser, Salman Bittani and Arslan Warraich lecturers at SPIR.

The chief guest of SPIR literary evening was Madam Fakhra Batool who is one of the renowned poetess of Pakistan. Manzar Naqvi, a renowned, poet and columnist was President of the ceremony.

Special appearance was made by Ali Zaryoun from Faisalabad. In addition to that Gulzar Hussnain, Zia Afroz and Ansar Abbas were guests of honor of the ceremony. The main purpose of the literary evening was to promote Urdu Literature among the students and to encourage the young brains to come up with their talent.

At the end of the literary evening, Chief guest Madam Fakhra Batool and Manzar Naqvi, President of the literary evening appreciated the efforts of the students and the teachers who arranged this event and encouraged the students to carry on with the spirit and hoped that these kind of activities will be continued in future.