Literacy rate in Balochistan

Adnan Dost

Kech Balochistan

Education is a right denied to many children across Pakistan, but the state of literacy, particularly of females, is dismal in Balochistan with as much 70 percent girl dropped out of school. According to a recent report, literacy rate was stagnant at 44 per cent in Balochistan.

Poverty, unemployment and law and order situation are some reasons behind educational backwardness and low literacy rate. The increasing fee of privately-run schools also contributes to low literacy rate in the province. There is also a need to boost the capacity of teachers to improve the quality of education for which budget should be increased as well.