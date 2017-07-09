Listing of JuA

PAKISTAN on Friday welcomed decision of the UN Security Council to slap sanctions on terrorist outfit Jamatul Ahrar, which has already been declared as Specially Designated Global Terrorist by the world body. The Sanctions Committee of the UNSC has included Jamat-ul-Ahrar in the list of entities subject to travel bans, arms embargos and freezing of assets.

The move is rightly being seen as a major diplomatic victory for Pakistan and is also indicative of the growing global support for the country in addressing the challenge thrown by several terrorist outfits especially those operating from the Afghan soil. Pakistan Government is in the midst of a comprehensive, in-depth and intensified operation against all sorts of terrorist groups and as a consequence they are on the run in different parts of the country. In the face of firm resolve of Pakistani armed forces, terrorists are fleeing to Afghanistan and several groups have established their sanctuaries in bordering regions and are using Afghan soil for planning and carrying out terrorist attacks inside Pakistan. The JuA based in Nangarhar province of Afghanistan has been involved in a series of terrorist attacks inside Pakistan. The group broke away from TTP in 2014 and since then claimed responsibility for about two dozen bombings and suicide attacks in Pakistan including those on mosques, Imambargahs and against minorities. Afghan authorities had been informed on a number of occasions about actionable intelligence where Pakistan pressed Afghanistan to take urgent measures to eliminate the terrorists and their sanctuaries, financiers and facilitators operating from its territory. Islamabad also shared with Kabul aide memoirs containing details of terrorist attacks and supporting information but Afghanistan never bothered to take any action. The issue was repeatedly taken up by civilian and military leadership of Pakistan with their Afghan counterparts but in the face of non-satisfactory response, Pakistani forces had to target some of sanctuaries on their own. Pakistan agencies must have details of assets and supply of arms to JuA and these should be shared with the world body as to choke their funding and arming, which is obviously being done by Indian and Afghan intelligence agencies. Pakistan should fully expose hollow claims of both Kabul and New Delhi about their sincerity of purpose in fighting the menace of terrorism.

