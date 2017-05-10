Listen to PEMRA

PAKISTAN Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) chief Absar Alam has revealed that officials of the Authority are getting life-threatening phone calls after a news channel was taken off air. Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Monday, he appealed to the PM, the CJP and the Army Chief to intervene and provide protection to officials of the Authority.

PEMRA was established in 2002 with the main objective of facilitating and regulating private electronic mass-media industry and to improve standards of information, education and entertainment. There are no two opinions that some sections of electronic media in Pakistan believe in free for all journalism, hurling unfounded allegations against personalities and institutions, indulging in sensationalism and having no respect for national unity, identity, values and traditions. We have observed that PEMRA was just on papers for the last several years as it only issued licenses for Radio and TV channels and could not perform its regulatory functions due to lack of commitment. However, things started changing for the better when incumbent Chairman took over as proper notices were issued to violators of the terms and conditions of the license as well as the agreed code. Action was taken in several cases and this raised expectations that sanity would prevail and this particular section of media would behave, as it should in a civilised country. In this backdrop, government and other institutions should take serious notice of the threats being hurled on officials of PEMRA and their family members. Proper investigations should be carried out to apprehend culprits at all costs. An institution trying to establish rule of law and writ of the state should be encouraged and protected by all means.

